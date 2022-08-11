Cubs vs. Reds: 3 Best Bets for Tonight's Field of Dreams Game
Paul Connor
Major League Baseball’s second annual Field of Dreams Game goes Thursday from Dyersville, Iowa, as the Chicago Cubs battle the Cincinnati Reds.
While both clubs are in full-on rebuild mode, a likely high-scoring environment should make for a fun night for us bettors.
Below, I have listed my top three plays for Thursday’s contest, beginning with the newest member out in the Windy City.
Franmil Reyes to Hit a Home Run (+400)
Claimed off waivers by the Cubs on Monday, Reyes draws a favorable matchup against Reds left-handed starter Nick Lodolo (4.40 ERA). While Reyes has struggled at the dish this season (.218/.257/.351), the right-handed slugger possesses as much power as any hitter in baseball. Let’s not forget the 27-year-old is just a year removed from launching 30 home runs in 115 games while a member of the Cleveland Guardians. Throw in the fact that Reyes is 3-8 (.375) in his new threads, and I like his chances of taking Lodolo deep this evening.
Aristides Aquino to Hit a Home Run (+350)
Continuing in the home run department, I want to make sure I have exposure to both clubs’ sluggers.
Enter Cincinnati’s Aristides Aquino, who, like Reyes, is a power hitter in every sense of the word.
Aquino has owned Chicago’s starter, Drew Smyly, in his career, going 4-9 (.444), with three of those hits coming via the long ball. With numbers like that, Aquino at +350 to go yard is far too enticing to pass up.
Over 10.5 Runs (+140)
There is no way of sugarcoating it – the Cubs (4.30 Team ERA) and Reds (5.05 Team Era) truly possess some of the worst pitching staffs in all of baseball. In fact, over the seven meetings this season, the two sides have combined for 11 or more runs in five of those contests. With two left-handed starters on the mound and predominantly right-handed lineups, I’m banking on another run-scoring barrage.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.