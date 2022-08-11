Cubs vs. Reds: 3 Best Bets for Tonight's Field of Dreams Game

Major League Baseball’s second annual Field of Dreams Game goes Thursday from Dyersville, Iowa, as the Chicago Cubs battle the Cincinnati Reds.

While both clubs are in full-on rebuild mode, a likely high-scoring environment should make for a fun night for us bettors.

Below, I have listed my top three plays for Thursday’s contest, beginning with the newest member out in the Windy City.

Franmil Reyes to Hit a Home Run (+400)

Claimed off waivers by the Cubs on Monday, Reyes draws a favorable matchup against Reds left-handed starter Nick Lodolo (4.40 ERA). While Reyes has struggled at the dish this season (.218/.257/.351), the right-handed slugger possesses as much power as any hitter in baseball. Let’s not forget the 27-year-old is just a year removed from launching 30 home runs in 115 games while a member of the Cleveland Guardians. Throw in the fact that Reyes is 3-8 (.375) in his new threads, and I like his chances of taking Lodolo deep this evening.

Aristides Aquino to Hit a Home Run (+350)

Continuing in the home run department, I want to make sure I have exposure to both clubs’ sluggers.

Enter Cincinnati’s Aristides Aquino, who, like Reyes, is a power hitter in every sense of the word.

Aquino has owned Chicago’s starter, Drew Smyly, in his career, going 4-9 (.444), with three of those hits coming via the long ball. With numbers like that, Aquino at +350 to go yard is far too enticing to pass up.

Over 10.5 Runs (+140)

There is no way of sugarcoating it – the Cubs (4.30 Team ERA) and Reds (5.05 Team Era) truly possess some of the worst pitching staffs in all of baseball. In fact, over the seven meetings this season, the two sides have combined for 11 or more runs in five of those contests. With two left-handed starters on the mound and predominantly right-handed lineups, I’m banking on another run-scoring barrage.

All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.