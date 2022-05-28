Keuchel had a subpar season last year with a 5.28 ERA and 1.53 WHIP, but things were even worse this season with a 7.88 ERA and 2.16 WHIP. Keuchel is 34 years of age and his best years are certainly behind him. He will likely try to find a spot with another team, but his time as a starting pitcher could be over. His best chance for a job may be as a long reliever.
The emergence of Johnny Cueto, who has seemed to have found the fountain of youth, may be one of the reasons Keuchel was sent packing Saturday. Cueto will start for the Sox on Saturday, while Keegan Thompson will do the same for the Chicago Cubs. The White Sox are +146 (-1.5) on the run line and -142 on the money line, with an over/under of eight, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
