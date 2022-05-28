Dallas Keuchel has been designated for assignment by the Chicago White Sox, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Keuchel had a subpar season last year with a 5.28 ERA and 1.53 WHIP, but things were even worse this season with a 7.88 ERA and 2.16 WHIP. Keuchel is 34 years of age and his best years are certainly behind him. He will likely try to find a spot with another team, but his time as a starting pitcher could be over. His best chance for a job may be as a long reliever.

The emergence of Johnny Cueto, who has seemed to have found the fountain of youth, may be one of the reasons Keuchel was sent packing Saturday.