Daniel Bard Signs Contract Extension with the Colorado Rockies

Daniel Bard signs a two-year contract extension with the Colorado Rockies, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Daniel Bard’s extension with the Rockies is expected to be for two years and about $19 million, per source. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 30, 2022

The contract will reportedly pay Bard nearly $20 million over the next two seasons. The Rockies likely had a decision to either sign Bard to an extension or trade him by the Major League Baseball trade deadline at 6 pm EST on Tuesday. The Rockies received quite a bit of criticism last season for not dealing Trevor Story by the deadline and thus losing him for a draft pick once he signed with the Boston Red Sox.

While the Rockies don’t have anyone available this year near Story’s talent level, rumors abound that the team isn’t very interested in trading anyone away by the deadline.

The Dodgers will have Clayton Kershaw on the mound Saturday, and the Rockies will go with Kyle Freeland. The Dodgers are -154 (-1.5) on the run line and -240 on the money line, with an over/under of 11, over (-115), and under (-105). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.