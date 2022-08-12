DeJong, Walker Best National League Player Props August 12

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the National League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best player props to target on the MLB slate from the National League on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Paul DeJong (Cardinals) to Hit a Home Run (+450)

The St. Louis Cardinals will begin a crucial three-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers tonight. The Cards have been a team that has hit lefthanded starters well this season and have the fourth highest OPS against them in baseball. Those numbers should play well in this series, where the Cards are expected to face two lefty starters, including Eric Lauer. Lauer has been solid this season with a 3.59 ERA, but the Cardinals have fared well against him in previous outings. One of those players is Paul DeJong, who’s been on a tear since being called up from the minors after a slow start to the season in St. Louis. DeJong succeeded in one game against Lauer, recording two hits, including a home run. DeJong is listed at +450 to homer, which is a comfortable price.

Christian Walker (Diamondbacks) to Hit a Home Run (+340)

Even though there hasn’t been a ton of excitement surrounding the Arizona Diamondbacks this year, there are still some promising parts to be highlighted. One hitter that has produced well is first basemen, Christian Walker. Walker has 26 home runs and has driven in 63 runs, which makes him a player to consider on certain slates. Tonight’s matchup is a perfect setting for Walker to continue to mash, facing a pitcher he’s had success against. The Rockies will send righthander Antonio Senzatela to the bump. In 25 previous at-bats against the righty, Walker has hit .520, with two home runs and seven RBI. Walker is a player that bettors should consider at +340 to go deep.

Carlos Rodon (Giants) to Record 9+ Strikeouts (+116)

The San Francisco Giants have underachieved this season, but that doesn’t mean there haven’t been bright spots on this team. Carlos Rodon has been one of the most consistent lefthanded starters this season. The lefty has a 10-6 record with a 2.95 ERA and 161 strikeouts, which will play well against the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates. The Pirates strike out at the third highest rate in baseball, making them a team to target opposing pitchers’ strikeout props. Rodon’s alternate strikeout props of nine might cause pause, but at +116, it has value.