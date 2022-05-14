Detroit Tigers OF Austin Meadows Out of Saturday's Lineup

Austin Meadows is out of the starting lineup Saturday for the Detroit Tigers, BaseballPress.com reports.

This will be the second straight game Meadows has missed due to an inner-ear infection. Robbie Grossman will play right field, and Willi Castro will start in left Saturday.

Meadows was a significant trade acquisition by the Tigers from the Tampa Bay Rays just before the season started. He is batting .270 without a home run but does have 11 RBIs and nine runs in 27 games.

The Tigers were hoping to contend for at least a wild card berth this season and hoped the addition of Meadows along with Javier Baez and Eduardo Rodriguez would help them to reach that goal. Unfortunately, they have suffered several injuries and are currently 10-23 in the American League Central, nine games behind the division-leading Minnesota Twins.

On Saturday, the Tigers will host the Baltimore Orioles. Michael Pineda will start for the Tigers, and he will be opposed by Bruce Zimmerman of the Orioles. The Tigers are -196 (+1.5) on the run line and +108 on the money line, with an over/under of 7.5 (over -108/under -112). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.