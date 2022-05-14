Detroit Tigers OF Austin Meadows Out of Saturday's Lineup
George Kurtz
Austin Meadows is out of the starting lineup Saturday for the Detroit Tigers, BaseballPress.com reports.
This will be the second straight game Meadows has missed due to an inner-ear infection. Robbie Grossman will play right field, and Willi Castro will start in left Saturday.
Meadows was a significant trade acquisition by the Tigers from the Tampa Bay Rays just before the season started. He is batting .270 without a home run but does have 11 RBIs and nine runs in 27 games.
The Tigers were hoping to contend for at least a wild card berth this season and hoped the addition of Meadows along with Javier Baez and Eduardo Rodriguez would help them to reach that goal. Unfortunately, they have suffered several injuries and are currently 10-23 in the American League Central, nine games behind the division-leading Minnesota Twins.
On Saturday, the Tigers will host the Baltimore Orioles. Michael Pineda will start for the Tigers, and he will be opposed by Bruce Zimmerman of the Orioles. The Tigers are -196 (+1.5) on the run line and +108 on the money line, with an over/under of 7.5 (over -108/under -112). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.