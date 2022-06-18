Detroit Tigers' Riley Greene to Make His Major League Debut

Riley Greene will be recalled by the Detroit Tigers on Saturday, the Tigers’ official website reports.

Tigers ➡️ Stars Riley Greene makes his Major League debut today on @FS1. pic.twitter.com/XfvYCsgEuE — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) June 18, 2022

Greene is batting sixth and playing center field in his Major League Baseball debut. Greene is widely considered to be one of the top prospects in the game and likely would’ve broken training camp with the team if not for breaking his foot late in spring training. Greene will take the roster spot of Austin Meadows, who was placed on the COVID-19 injury list.

Greene was batting .274 with one home run, six RBI, three stolen bases, and 10 runs in 15 games for Toledo of Triple-A. With the Tigers once again looking like an afterthought as far as the playoffs are concerned, the development of Greene and Spencer Torkelson (another top prospect) will determine their success this season.

The Tigers will host the Texas Rangers on Saturday. Bryan Garcia will start for the Tigers, while Taylor Hearn will do the same for the Rangers. The Tigers are -160 (+1.5) on the run line and +106 on the money line, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-108), and under (-112). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.