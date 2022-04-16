Detroit Tigers SS Javy Baez to Miss Saturday's Game vs. KC

Overview

Javy Baez will miss the game Saturday for the Detroit Tigers, BaseballPress.com reports.

Baez has a thumb injury that has kept him out of the starting lineup for four straight games. Baez is in his first season in Detroit after signing as a free agent during the offseason. Baez has gotten off to a hot start with a .316 average, one HR, and four RBIs in 19 at-bats. He is considered day to day at this point in time. Harold Castro has been playing shortstop with Baez unavailable.

After years of being a doorstop in the American League Central, the Tigers are trying to compete this season. They made several additions in the offseason, such as Austin Meadows, Eduardo Rodriguez, and Baez. However, the Tigers’ future likely relies on young starting pitchers such as Casey Mize, Tarik Skubal, and Matt Manning.

Manning will start for the Tigers on Saturday, and he will be up against Kris Bubic of the Kansas City Royals. The Tigers are -170 (+1.5) on the run line and +116 on the money line, with an over/under of eight, over (-115), and under (-105).

