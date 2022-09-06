Devers, Bichette Best American League Player Props September 6

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the American League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best to target on the MLB slate from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rafael Devers (Red Sox) to Hit a Home Run (+390)

The American League is filled with power hitters, and even though the home run race isn’t exactly close, that doesn’t mean there aren’t value plays to target that can hit the ball out of the park. The Boston Red Sox have been playing much better baseball of late, and they’ve been a team to watch over the last ten days. There hasn’t been much success against the AL East due to a lack of effective starting pitching, which has led to their demise. With that, there have still been some bright spots on this team offensively, and one of those players should be highlighted in this matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays are expected to send righthander Drew Rasmussen to the bump, and there’s been a lot to like about how Rafael Devers has hit him in the past. In ten at-bats against the righty, Devers has hit .400 and has one home run over that sample size. The third baseman has been in a home run slump but has still been hitting well of late, meaning targeting the value price for him to go deep tonight at +390 makes a lot of sense.

Bo Bichette (Blue Jays) to Hit a Home Run (+420)

It’s going to be challenging to put up an encore performance that lives up to the hype after what Bo Bichette did in yesterday’s doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles. In Game 2 of the double dip, Bichette had a hat trick (in hockey terms), lighting up Orioles pitchers for three long balls, which helped continue his recent hot stretch of play at the plate. The Toronto Blue Jays shortstop has now hit 21 home runs and has been one of the hottest players in the league over the past 15 games. Bichette has a 1.163 OPS, four home runs, and 14 RBI throughout that stretch. It’s not difficult to see that good fortune continuing for Bichette, who’s done well against the O’s starter in a limited sample size. The Orioles are expected to start righthander Kyle Bradish, who Bichette has three hits against in seven at-bats, one of which was a homer. With how well Bichette has seen the ball, there’s likely a ton of value in his home run prop that’s listed at +420.

Rich Hill (Red Sox) to Record 5+ Strikeouts (+124)

It’s not common for a Boston Red Sox starting pitcher to be considered for a strikeout prop in the American League. Still, with the matchup present this evening, this is an area where there’s undoubtedly some value. The Red Sox are expected to send lefthander Rich Hill to the bump, and although you might not be impressed with his numbers, the veteran has been very effective against the Tampa Bay Rays in 2022. Hill owns a 6-5 record, paired with a 4.52 ERA and 76 strikeouts. Despite not being a high-octane strikeout pitcher, Hill has been efficient in his starts against the Rays, pitching 11 shutout innings while striking out 12. In his most recent start against the Rays on August 27, the lefty had his best outing of the year, pitching seven shutout innings while striking out 11. What he did in that start was exceptional, and if he’s able to replicate even half of that tonight, he’ll be able to hit a plus-money strikeout prop. The number we’re targeting is set at five or more strikeouts, which currently pays out at +124.