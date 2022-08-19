Devers, Ramirez Best American League Player Props August 19

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the American League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best player props to target on the MLB slate from the American League on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rafael Devers (Red Sox) to Hit a Home Run (+280)

The Boston Red Sox aren’t entirely out of the playoff picture in the American League, but if they have hopes of going on a run, they’ll need to continue swinging the bats well. Pitching will continue to be an area of concern for the Red Sox, but if they can outscore their mistakes, there are still reasons to back this offense. One of the most feared hitters in the game is Rafael Devers, mashing 25 home runs and owning a .925 OPS. He’s a power bat that you can make a case for on any given slate, especially when he’s put up numbers against opposing starters like Jordan Lyles of the Baltimore Orioles. In 11 at-bats against Lyles, Devers has hit .364. The Red Sox third baseman is listed at +280 to homer, and there’s good value in that price tonight.

Jose Ramirez (Guardians) to Hit a Home Run (+390)

Even though Jose Ramirez was an option on yesterday’s slate of games and didn’t come through with a long ball or multi-hit game, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t warrant a look for the second day in a row. Ramirez is currently two RBI shy of the 100 mark, and he’s given the Cleveland Guardians precisely what they’ve needed in the middle of their lineup. His power stroke is one of the best in baseball, and he’s got another juicy matchup tonight. Ramirez has only hit one long ball over his past 15 games, but the Guardians are set to take on Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox tonight, a matchup he’s crushed in previous meetings. In 23 at-bats against the veteran righty, Ramirez has hit .348, including three home runs. Those numbers are promising, especially considering the excellent home run price of +390.

Matt Manning (Tigers) to Record 5+ Strikeouts (-108)

Whenever a pitcher faces the Los Angeles Angels in 2022, they automatically become someone you can look to target with their alternate strikeout props. That’s the case tonight when Matt Manning takes the hill as the Detroit Tigers play host to the Angels. Manning has only made five starts for the Tigers this season, but he’s been quietly impressive, posting a 3.24 ERA and 17 strikeouts. The strikeout totals don’t jump off the page, but he can build off his last two starts, where he recorded five and seven strikeouts. The Angels strike out at the highest clip in MLB, and with a nice stretch of play from Manning, targeting his alternate strikeout prop of five tonight is a solid play at -108.