Devers, Ramirez Best American League Player Props September 1
Zachary Cook
There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the American League.
Below, you can find some of tonight’s best to target on the MLB slate from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Rafael Devers (Red Sox) to Hit a Home Run (+300)
In the Boston Red Sox series finale against the Minnesota Twins, their offense continued to score runs, and if you’ve been following this team in 2022, you know that’s been a big theme with their lackluster rotation. The middle of their lineup is as scary as you’ll see in MLB, which should be highlighted in this opening matchup against the Texas Rangers with a relatively high total set at 9.5. One of their most consistent hitters has been their third baseman Rafael Devers, who continues to boast one of the best power strokes in the game. Devers has already mashed 25 home runs and has a .873 OPS, which should continue to play well in this matchup against the Rangers, who’re expected to send righthander Glenn Otto to the bump. Otto hasn’t been very consistent in 2022, owning a 4.79 ERA, and Devers already has one home run off him in three career at-bats. Targeting Devers to homer tonight makes a lot of sense, and there’s some value attached to that price at +300.
Jose Ramirez (Guardians) to Hit a Home Run (+370)
The Cleveland Guardians have continued to surprise people by leading the AL Central. Even though pitching has been a big reason for that, this club isn’t without some big boppers that can make opposing pitchers’ lives difficult. The most prominent hitter in their lineup is Jose Ramirez. Any time the Guardians third baseman steps to the dish, he has the power to take a pitcher deep, something Baltimore Orioles starter in Kyle Bradish should be fearful of. Bradish has struggled for the majority of 2022 and has a 5.63 ERA. Ramirez doesn’t have any prior experience against Bradish, but he’s listed with an appetizing price to homer at +370, which warrants consideration.
Shane Bieber (Guardians) to Record 7+ Strikeouts (-120)
The Guardians have been relying on their dominant starting pitching for a lot of this year, and that’s been a massive key to their success. Shane Bieber has led the charge in that department and has continued to be one of the best starting pitchers in the American League. The righthander owns an 8-7 record, paired with a 3.02 ERA and 153 strikeouts. Bieber has done an excellent job of adjusting his arsenal over the years and has continued to come back even more potent, which should favor him in this matchup against the Orioles. Over his past five starts in August, Bieber has struck out seven or more batters in three, which should bode well for one of his alternate strikeout lines of seven or more. There’s no plus-money price tag at that number, but there’s still value at -120.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.