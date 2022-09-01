Devers, Ramirez Best American League Player Props September 1

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the American League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best to target on the MLB slate from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rafael Devers (Red Sox) to Hit a Home Run (+300)

In the Boston Red Sox series finale against the Minnesota Twins, their offense continued to score runs, and if you’ve been following this team in 2022, you know that’s been a big theme with their lackluster rotation. The middle of their lineup is as scary as you’ll see in MLB, which should be highlighted in this opening matchup against the Texas Rangers with a relatively high total set at 9.5. One of their most consistent hitters has been their third baseman Rafael Devers, who continues to boast one of the best power strokes in the game. Devers has already mashed 25 home runs and has a .873 OPS, which should continue to play well in this matchup against the Rangers, who’re expected to send righthander Glenn Otto to the bump. Otto hasn’t been very consistent in 2022, owning a 4.79 ERA, and Devers already has one home run off him in three career at-bats. Targeting Devers to homer tonight makes a lot of sense, and there’s some value attached to that price at +300.

Jose Ramirez (Guardians) to Hit a Home Run (+370)

The Cleveland Guardians have continued to surprise people by leading the AL Central. Even though pitching has been a big reason for that, this club isn’t without some big boppers that can make opposing pitchers’ lives difficult. The most prominent hitter in their lineup is Jose Ramirez. Any time the Guardians third baseman steps to the dish, he has the power to take a pitcher deep, something Baltimore Orioles starter in Kyle Bradish should be fearful of. Bradish has struggled for the majority of 2022 and has a 5.63 ERA. Ramirez doesn’t have any prior experience against Bradish, but he’s listed with an appetizing price to homer at +370, which warrants consideration.

Shane Bieber (Guardians) to Record 7+ Strikeouts (-120)

The Guardians have been relying on their dominant starting pitching for a lot of this year, and that’s been a massive key to their success. Shane Bieber has led the charge in that department and has continued to be one of the best starting pitchers in the American League. The righthander owns an 8-7 record, paired with a 3.02 ERA and 153 strikeouts. Bieber has done an excellent job of adjusting his arsenal over the years and has continued to come back even more potent, which should favor him in this matchup against the Orioles. Over his past five starts in August, Bieber has struck out seven or more batters in three, which should bode well for one of his alternate strikeout lines of seven or more. There’s no plus-money price tag at that number, but there’s still value at -120.