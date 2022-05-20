DFS: Dodgers, Phillies, Astros Boast Best Team Stacks

We have a new page to offer where the sims will be updated throughout the day. You can find it here, the link will be the same every day (set your bookmark!), and all the tables are pre-sorted for you.

STACK IT UP

Stack optimal probabilities are calculated by using the top 6 projected hitters for each team. Team cost is the average cost of that team’s top six optimal probability players.

Team stacks with the highest optimal probabilities: Dodgers, Phillies, Astros

The Dodgers head to Philly to face off against Ranger Suarez after only battling with him in LA six days ago. In that outing, the Dodgers earned three runs off of five hits through seven innings of Suarez on the bump. That game was the last time the Dodgers lost as they have scored nearly seven runs per game over their last five victories.

While the Dodgers are our top optimal stack on tonight’s loaded slate, they are also seeing the highest projected ownership at the highest price. Yes, the Dodgers have been scorching since facing Ranger Suarez last, but Suarez is by no means a pushover on the mound and could make the playing the Dodgers tonight risky.

The Phils’ bats have gone dry as they only have scored three runs over a three-game series with the Padres. They face the Dodgers after being a blown save away from a four-game sweep of the Dodgers in Los Angeles, how often does that happen?

There is optimism Bryce Harper could return to the lineup tonight, but they still feature a powerful offense loaded with talent. Julio Urias was on the mound the last time the Dodgers lost and the Phils shelled him as they dropped eight runs on Urias including four home runs. The Phillies proved they could hit Urias, but their offense’s recent games cause reason for worry.

Phillies’ stacks have been pretty boom or bust all season, but the material ownership we project offers this as a low-risk play with high upside.

Martin Perez has been lights out for the Rangers as of late as his ERA hovers slightly above 2.00 and includes not allowing a home run yet this season through 40 innings pitched. He already has a seven-inning, one-run performance against Houston under his belt going into tonight, but we all know how awesome the Astros offense has been this year.

Sporting top six rankings in wOBA and wRC+ along with the league’s best ISO, they could be in a position to break Martin Perez’s recent dominance. Unfortunately, the public is still not buying into Perez as the Astros are projected to be over-owned compared to our optimal, so not even getting leverage against a dominant pitcher makes backing Houston a tough proposition.