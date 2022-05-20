DFS: Luis Castillo, Robbie Ray Seeing Most Leverage

We have a new page to offer where the sims will be updated throughout the day. You can find it here, the link will be the same every day (set your bookmark!), and all the tables are pre-sorted for you.

Pitchers seeing the most leverage: Luis Castillo, Robbie Ray

It is pretty unfair to bury Cincinnati Reds starter Luis Castillo for his first two poor starts given that he did not have a spring training to build his arm up and is just getting into the swing of things now with the current flow of the MLB season. Castillo was too consistently dominant over the past few seasons to not expect him to eventually turn it on, but is tonight the night that begins?

The Blue Jays have the sluggers that can hit the cover off the ball on any given night, but they have been struggling to get their bats going so far this season compared to their preseason expectations. We are well aware of the high upside Castillo can offer, so getting him priced at around $7000 on DraftKings with low ownership offers us a high ceiling. This will come down to whether you trust Castillo to hit his stride more than the Blue Jays’ potential to open up the floodgates.

Robbie Ray’s tenure in Seattle has gotten off to a pretty underwhelming beginning and there haven’t been many positives to take away. He is striking out batters at the lowest clip since his 2015 season to start, which doesn’t bode well given that he is going up against an offense that has struck out at a bottom eight pace in the league with the Red Sox. In addition, Boston’s offense seems to have finally hit the ground running as over the last two weeks they are top eight in the league in ISO, wOBA, and wRC+.

Although his expected single-digit ownership and reasonable salary could be enticing, especially for the reigning Cy Young Award winner, Boston’s recent play and their 12-run performance last night in particular puts Robbie Ray in a tough spot tonight.