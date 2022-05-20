DFS: Rockies, Nationals, Reds Present Best Leverage Stacks

We have a new page to offer where the sims will be updated throughout the day. You can find it here, the link will be the same every day (set your bookmark!), and all the tables are pre-sorted for you.

Team stacks seeing the most leverage: Rockies, Nationals, Reds

The Rockies find themselves with the most leverage on tonight’s slate, but given the fact that is forecasted to snow throughout this game, it is unlikely that this game even plays.

Washington has the second-worst record in the league so it is going to be a tough pill to swallow whenever you are stacking up Nationals’ players, especially against a very formidable pitcher in Eric Lauer. Even though Washington does not have much, they have a few studs in Josh Bell and Juan Soto who are worthy of consideration in any lineup regardless of pitcher. For the two in particular in addition to cheaper options like Nelson Cruz, Lauer struggles giving up power as he has allowed seven home runs already this season, so there could be potential upside with Washington’s sluggers.

Cincinnati managed to lose when throwing an 8-inning “no-hitter” so stacking them up feels like just depositing money and not expecting any sort of potential return. Although on its face it is difficult to back the worst team in the league in any fashion, there is a silver lining that there are worse offenses out there.

Tonight the Reds are minimally owned, very cheap, and facing off against a pitcher who has had a very rocky start this season in Hyun Jin Ryu. Two disastrous performances for Ryu to start the season quickly had him on the IL, and in one return start since then Ryu was manageable. Could Ryu be as bad as he was or build off of a step in the right direction?

If you already are planning on putting out a very risky lineup, banking on a Ryu collapse could be a strong play.