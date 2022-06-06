Diamondbacks (+102) Strike Cincinnati Tonight

Cincy Snakebite: Diamondbacks +102

Arizona Diamondbacks: 26-29 | Cincinnati Reds: 18-35

Date: Monday, June 6th | First Pitch: 6:40 PM ET

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio | Stadium: Great American Ball Park

While a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cincinnati Reds may not seem like a must-watch game between a pair of mediocre National Leagues teams, that doesn’t mean value is not on tap.

The Diamondbacks have quietly held their own in possibly the toughest division in baseball and were staring a .500 record in the face before a pair of losses to the Pittsburgh Pirates this weekend.

Arizona’s offense took a nap in Steel City, scoring just one run in its past 18 innings. The D-Backs had just four hits on Saturday and five singles on Sunday in back-to-back losses but did hold the Pirates to just four runs over the two-game stretch.

Madison Bumgarner (2-4, 3.31 ERA) will be tasked with stopping Arizona’s losing streak and putting a stop to his own three-game slide. The veteran hurler has been solid for the Snakes with his lowest ERA since the 2018 season with the San Francisco Giants. Granted it’s a sample size through 11 starts but with a good showing tonight, the former 18-game winner will take the team lead in innings pitched this year.

The 32-year-old lefty is coming off a very good start against the defending World Series champions. Bumgarner scattered seven hits over six innings while striking out six Atlanta Braves in a 6-0 setback. He will need more run support this evening to avoid again being on the wrong side of a shutout.

While Arizona’s offense has not been good, Christian Walker’s power has been a bright spot. The lumbering first baseman is tied for second in the NL with 14 home runs on the year. Going deep to provide support for Bumgarner would go a long way and Walker has an ideal matchup against an erratic Reds rookie.

While Hunter Greene (2-7, 6.19 ERA) has been impressive with 64 strikeouts in just 48 innings, he has been victimized by the homer. Greene’s 15 home runs allowed are the second-most in the Senior Circuit, behind only Elieser Hernandez.

Cincy’s starter is coming off a pair of poor performances. Greene lasted just 3.2 innings in his last start against Boston and give up seven hits and five earned in a bail-out win against the Cubs before that.

The Reds have come back down to earth after taking 15 of their past 25 games. Cincinnati is looking more like the squad that had 22 losses by May 5th with three straight home setbacks against Washington this weekend, the second-worst team in the NL.

Their bullpen is a mess, so even if Arizona can’t get to Cincy’s boom or bust rookie, they have a good shot at cashing in on a team with the worst ERA (5.66) in the majors beyond the sixth inning.

