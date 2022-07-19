Diamondbacks Give Druw Jones Record Setting Signing Bonus

The son of five-time All-Star and ten-time Gold Glove winner Andruw Jones just became a very wealthy young man. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post and MLB.com, Druw Jones and the Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed on a signing bonus worth over $8 million, the largest ever bonus for a positional player coming out of high school.

Druw Jones, the No. 2 overall pick, has a deal with the D-Backs for $8,185,100. The slot value tops the previous $7.7M record of Bobby Witt Jr. for a HS player. Jones is a CF, same as his father, Braves great Andruw Jones. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 19, 2022

Druw possesses all the tools his father did and was the projected No.1 player in this year’s draft. But the Baltimore Orioles decided to go with a different second-generation player as they took Jackson Holliday with the top selection. Jackson is the son of seven-time All-Star Matt Holliday.

Despite slipping to the D-backs at number two, Jones is a true five-tool talent whose high school coach called his mental makeup his sixth tool, given his ability to play under all the pressure around him this past season.

The 18-year-old centerfielder hit .570 with 13 homers and 1.702 OPS. His raw power from the right side of the plate has proven against elite high school pitching. On top of his skills at the plate, Jones is also regarded as one of the best defensive centerfielders in the draft class.

