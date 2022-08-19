Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte Not in Lineup Friday vs. Cardinals

Marte has not started a game since Sunday and will be out for yet another game as the Diamondbacks embark on a weekend series with the Cardinals. It’s a pivotal series for St. Louis as they come to town atop the NL Central, and no Marte should make things a bit easier for them to extend their division lead.
In 2022, Marte has posted a .257 batting average, .343 on-base percentage, and a .434 slugging rate in 104 games. Josh Rojas will start at second base in his place. Keep an eye on Marte’s status throughout the weekend as he tries to return to the batting order.
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Odds
The Arizona Diamondbacks are currently +154 on the moneyline against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night, with the total set at 8.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
