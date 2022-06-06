Diamondbacks, Mets National League Best Bets for June 6th

There are just two games tonight on the National League schedule but there’s definite value to target in both of those spots.

Below, you can find both games from the National League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Arizona Diamondbacks (+102) vs Cincinnati Reds (-120) Total: 10 (O-105/U-115)

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Cincinnati Reds both have struggled through two months of the MLB season. Tonight’s matchup between these two clubs will feature one of the more decorated pitchers in baseball over the last decade, taking on a promising young rookie that hasn’t found his stride yet at the big league level. Madison Bumgarner of the Diamondbacks is set to be opposed by Hunter Greene of the Reds tonight from Great American Ballpark. The D-Backs left-hander has been very good this season, posting a record of 2-4 with a 3.31 ERA and 37 strikeouts, while Greene has a nice strikeout total of 64 but has a record of just 2-7 with a 6.19 ERA.

Both of these teams will enter this Monday night clash on small losing skids, but with the way baseballs fly out of this stadium, it’s hard to back the home team with Greene’s struggles keeping baseballs in the yard. Side with the veteran in Bumgarner tonight and the plus-money value his Diamondbacks present on the road.

Best Bet: Diamondbacks moneyline (+102)

New York Mets (+102) vs San Diego Padres (-120) Total: 7.5 (O-105/U-115)

After splitting a four-game weekend series with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the New York Mets will shift their attention to the San Diego Padres tonight. The Padres took three-of-four from the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers over the weekend, which sets up a great matchup between these two current playoff squads. The visiting Mets will send Carlos Carrasco to the bump tonight, countered by Blake Snell of the Padres. Carrasco has put up solid numbers for New York this season, boasting a record of 6-1 with a 3.63 ERA and 51 strikeouts, while Snell has a record of 0-2 with an ERA of 4.80 and 18 punchouts.

Both of these teams have been finding ways to win this season, but it’s interesting to note that the Padres have actually been a better road team up to this point of the schedule. Carrasco has been good as a starter this season but has also been getting nice run support from the Mets lineup during his starts, which is a good sign for the visitors tonight. Snell should start pitching better as he gets more starts under his belt this season, but for now, you should like the value you’re getting with New York on the moneyline tonight.

Best Bet: Mets moneyline (+102)