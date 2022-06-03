Diamondbacks P Zac Gallen Staying Put in Arizona

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen will not be traded. Rumors have been swirling as the 26-year-old right-hander has been excellent for Arizona thus far. Gallen holds a 2.32 ERA with a 0.91 WHIP. He’s a prime trade candidate as the Diamondbacks are not looking like contenders this season, and Gallen would provide a significant boost to another team. However, in Heyman’s report, a person inside the Diamondbacks organization said that they won’t trade Gallen “unless they get an offer they can’t refuse.”
Zac Gallen NL Cy Young Odds
Gallen picked up his fourth win of the season his last time out, adding to his impressive numbers through his first nine starts. He is beginning to get some market recognition as his odds to win the NL Cy Young are the ninth-best at +2000. A trade may boost his odds as he’d likely pick up more wins with a contending team.
