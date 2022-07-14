Diamondbacks-Padres: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Apple TV's 'Friday Night Baseball'

On Friday, the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres kick off a three-game series from Petco Park.

Neither club is playing inspiring baseball at the moment, but there’s potential for an excellent pitching matchup. Veterans Yu Darvish of the Padres and Madison Bumgarner of the Diamondbacks will collide in the series opener. Both have performed well this season, with Darvish owning a 7-4 record with a 3.38 ERA and 91 strikeouts, while Bumgarner is 5-8 with a 3.65 ERA and 66 strikeouts.

When and Where is Diamondbacks-Padres?

Diamondbacks: 39-50 | Padres: 50-40

Date: July 15, 2022 | First Pitch: 9:40 p.m. ET

Location: San Diego, California | Stadium: Petco Park

How to Watch Diamondbacks-Padres?

TV: Apple TV+ | Live Stream: Apple TV App

Announcers: Stephen Nelson, Hunter Pence, Katie Nolan, and Heidi Watney

You can watch the game by launching the Apple+ app or on the MLB.TV app. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one at Apple.com. For more information, go to MLB.com.

How to Bet Diamondbacks-Padres

Moneyline: Diamondbacks/Padres | Run Line: Diamondbacks/Padres | Total: TBA

In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, several bets are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Check back here for more betting insights once the lines for this contest have been released.

Can Arizona Play Spoiler Against Powerful Padres?

The Arizona Diamondbacks have struggled to perform well against the San Diego Padres this season, owning a record of just 2-7. Bumgarner should provide some consistency on the mound and at least a chance to win, which is all Arizona can ask of him.

Diamondbacks Projected Lineup:

RF Jordan Luplow

3B Josh Rojas

DH Ketel Marte

1B Christian Walker

LF Jacob McCarthy

2B Buddy Kennedy

CF Daulton Varsho

SS Geraldo Perdomo

C Josh Herrera

Starting Pitcher: Madison Bumgarner

Will the Padres Breakout Against the Dbacks?

The San Diego Padres have played well against the Arizona Diamondbacks, and they’ll be looking to continue that at home. At Petco, the Padres are 23-20 but are currently in a minor slump. This series with the Diamondbacks could be precisely what the doctor ordered.

Padres Projected Lineup:

SS Ha-Seong Kim

2B Jake Cronenworth

3B Manny Machado

C Jorge Alfaro

1B Eric Hosmer

DH Luke Voit

RF Nomar Mazara

LF Esteury Ruiz

CF Trent Grisham

Starting Pitcher: Yu Darvish