Do the Yankees or Guardians Pose a Bigger Threat to the Astros?

With Game 5 between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians going down tonight, which side poses a more significant threat to the Houston Astros in the ALCS?

After punching their ticket to the ALCS for the sixth consecutive season, the Astros get to watch how the finale of the Guardians and Yankees divisional series plays out. However, is there an opponent that the Astros would prefer to play?

The Guardians surprisingly won the AL Central despite the Chicago White Sox entering the year as heavy favorites, while the Bronx Bombers captured the AL East and finished the year with 99 wins.

With just five teams remaining entering action tonight, the Yankees have the fourth-highest World Series odds at +500, while the Guardians sit at +1300. If the Yankees are to come out on top tonight, they’ll likely find themselves jumping the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres. Still, the Astros are the cream of the crop of the remaining teams, and they’ll have home-field advantage throughout the remainder of the playoffs.

Despite playing in a highly close series against the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS, the Astros still found a way to a three-game sweep, demonstrating that not only can they win tight games, but they can also win in multiple fashions.

As a result, the Guardians and Yankees will have their hands full with whichever team moves on after Monday night’s Game 5.

Yankees Analysis

With plenty of offensive talent on their roster, the Bronx Bombers are living up to the nickname, but the club has yet to fully break out in the postseason. Aaron Judge hasn’t looked like the player who broke the American League home run record, and the team hasn’t scored more than five runs in their series with the Guardians. Sure, a lot of that credit can go toward the Guardians’ pitching, but it doesn’t inspire confidence in the Yankees against the Astros if they advance. One positive for the Yankees is that Gerrit Cole has looked like a bonafide ace, while there’s also positivity surrounding some of their other starters. In a seven-game series, the Yankees’ rotation depth will be tested, but you must like what they’ve shown against the Guardians, even if the Astros lineup presents a different beast.

Guardians Analysis

It’s no secret that the Cleveland Guardians’ strength is their pitching staff. That’s what’s gotten them to a decisive Game 5 in the ALDS, which should challenge the Astros if they advance. Still, the Guardians aren’t scoring enough runs to make the Astros overly concerned, but it’s obvious this team has the pitching to at least make it a close series. During the regular season, the Astros won the series 4-3 over the Guardians, which should inspire some confidence that Cleveland will make it competitive.

Overall Thoughts

Pitching and defense win championships, so it’s not hard to believe the Guardians could give the Astros a tougher run for their money than the Yankees. Both teams have significant strengths, and that’s why they find themselves in this position, but the Yankees have a higher ceiling than Cleveland, so you’d think the Astros would prefer a date with the younger Guardians in the ALCS.