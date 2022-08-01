Dodgers 'Aggressive' on Potential Juan Soto Trade

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Los Angeles Dodgers “have been much more aggressive of late” in their pursuit of Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto.

While the #Padres and #STLCards have been considered the front-runners for Juan Soto, the #Dodgers have been much more aggressive of late in their trade proposals. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 1, 2022

As is well known by this point, Soto rejected two hefty contract extension offers from the Nationals, creating a situation where Washington likely trades one of the best young players in the game. While the San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals are considered the frontrunners, the Dodgers remain firmly in the mix. Of course, as is the case with all teams expressing interest, the question becomes what Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes is willing to give up to acquire a player of Soto’s caliber, as Washington’s asking price is rightfully high.

The Dodgers stunned many at last year’s deadline when they seemingly came out of nowhere to acquire both Max Scherzer and Trea Turner from the Nationals. Perhaps the two sides wind up doing business once again this season? Time will tell with Tuesday’s trade deadline a little over 24 hours away.

