Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Throws Bullpen Session

The Los Angeles Dodgers are inching closer to getting their long-time dominant starting pitcher back in the fold as Clayton Kershaw progresses in his journey back to the bump. According to team beat reporter Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, the 2014 National League MVP threw from a mound for the first time since landing on the injured list more than three weeks ago.

Clayton Kershaw threw a 35-pitch bullpen today, Dave Roberts said. First time going off a mound since going on the IL. Will throw another bullpen and next step will likely be a rehab assignment. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) May 30, 2022

LA manager Dave Roberts told reporters Kershaw tossed a 35-pitch bullpen session, and it looks like another pen session in his near future before going out on a rehab stint.

Before getting tagged with a pelvis injury, the eight-time All-Star got off to a fantastic start this season. Kershaw jumped out to a 4-0 record after his last start, a win over the Cubs in Chicago on June 7th.

The 34-year-old sports a 1.80 ERA and 0.73 WHIP while opposing bats are hitting just .181 against him. Kershaw has just three walks against 32 strikeouts in 30 innings this season.

LA is shooting for its MLB-leading 34th win of the season when they welcome the Pittsburgh Pirates tonight.