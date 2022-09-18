Dodgers' David Price Plans on Retiring at Season's End
Grant White
Fourteen iconic seasons in the MLB, one Cy Young award and a World Series Championship are just a few of David Price’s noteworthy accomplishments. However, Price has limited time left to add to his decorated resume.
On Sunday, Price announced he would retire at the end of the season.
Initially drafted by the Dodgers, Price didn’t sign with the franchise and was eventually taken first overall by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2007 MLB Draft. The southpaw spent the first seven years of his career with the Rays before stops with the Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers, and Toronto Blue Jays before landing in LA in 2020.
The early part of his career was spent as a starter, with Price transitioning to a reliever role over the past few seasons. Injuries have limited him in 2022, with the 37-year-old pitching just 38.1 innings and currently on the injured list with a wrist injury.
Price can ride off into the sunset with a World Series win. The Dodgers are the odds-on favorite to capture their second championship in three years, currently priced at +310 on the FanDuel Sportsbook futures board.
