Dodgers' David Price Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Los Angeles Dodgers could be without a bullpen arm for the next week and a half as David Price has tested positive for COVID-19 and been placed on the 10-day Injured List. It was a mystery at first why Price was sent to the IL, but Dodgers bench boss Dave Roberts confirmed after Sunday’s 10-2 victory over the San Diego Padres that the lefty had indeed provided a positive test. Expect the former Tampa Bay Ray to be unavailable for the next 10 days unless he can provide two consecutive negative tests.
Price has been a fantasy afterthought this season as the veteran lefty has been pitching out of the bullpen. The 36-year-old former ace has compiled on 0-0 record through 4.2 innings pitched to go along with a tidy 1.93 ERA and 1.07 WHIP. He’s also recorded one blown save on the year. The blue and white have called up Reyes Moronta to take his spot in the pen.
LA remains the odds on favorite over at FanDuel Sportsbook to win it all this year, sitting at +470.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.