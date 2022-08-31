Dodgers, Diamondbacks National League Best Bets for August 31

Multiple games are beginning this evening on the National League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots. Below, you can find our best NL bets on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Dodgers (+132) vs. New York Mets (-156) Total: 6.5 (O -122, U +100)

The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets will continue their three-game series tonight from Citi Field. The surging Dodgers opened the series last night with a 4-3 victory. Los Angeles will enter this contest having won three straight games and an 8-2 record over their past ten, while the Mets have lost two in a row and are 5-5 over that same stretch. The Dodgers have been an imposing team overall, but they’ve been exceptional on the road, posting a 45-22 record. It’s not often you can get the team with the best record in baseball as an underdog with plus-money value, but that’s what transpires when they head into Citi Field to take on one of the game’s premier pitchers.

Pitching should headline this matchup, which isn’t surprising with the high-quality rotations both teams boast. The visiting Dodgers are expected to send lefthander Tyler Anderson to the bump, while the Mets will be countering with righthander Jacob deGrom. Anderson has been excellent for Los Angeles, posting a 13-2 record, paired with a 2.69 ERA and 111 strikeouts, while deGrom is 3-1 with a 2.15 ERA and 46 punchouts. It’s always hard to look away from deGrom when he’s pitching, but the Dodgers have done a tremendous job of manufacturing runs against some of the game’s best starters, which might give you pause when considering the Mets in this matchup, currently priced at -156 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers have been impressive, leading the NL West by a whopping 19.5 games. The Mets present a unique challenge with deGrom on the bump, but with the value the visitors have on the moneyline at +132, it’s a challenging price to turn away from.

Best Bet: Dodgers moneyline (+132)

Philadelphia Phillies (-136) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (+116) Total: 9.5 (O -105, U -115)

The Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks will conclude their three-game series tonight from Chase Field. The Diamondbacks have been hot of late and have won the first two games in this matchup by a combined 25-10 score. Entering this matchup, the Phillies have posted a 6-4 record over their past ten games but have lost three straight, while the D-Backs are 6-4 over that same stretch and have won five in a row. The recent strong run of play from Arizona has propelled them into a tie for the third spot in the NL West, something that wasn’t expected heading into this year. Still, you have to give credit where credit is due, and this team has received some quality pitching and hitters that can damage any slate.

The visiting Phillies are expected to send lefthander Ryan Feltner to the bump, while the Diamondbacks will be countering with a lefty of their own in Tommy Henry. Feltner owns a 2-3 record, paired with a 4.41 ERA and 46 strikeouts, while Henry is 3-2 with a 3.25 ERA and 19 strikeouts. The D-Backs lefty has made five big league starts, and after opening things up with a lackluster performance, he’s shown some consistency over his last four starts that should give some comfort if you’re looking in Arizona’s direction.

With how well the Diamondbacks are currently playing and the uncertainty surrounding the Phillies pitching in this matchup, it’s not difficult to side with the value the home side presents in this contest. The D-Backs are currently priced at an appetizing +116 on the moneyline, which is a price that should be considered.

Best Bet: Diamondbacks moneyline (+116)