Dodgers Get Good News on Clayton Kershaw's Return

Longtime Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw took a big step in his effort to return from a pelvis injury. The 34-year-old left-hander has not pitched since May 13, but manager Dave Roberts said there had been discussions of Kershaw beginning a rehab assignment after throwing a bullpen session yesterday.

Kershaw’s return is much anticipated as the future Hall of Famer appeared to be in peak form before his injury. Kershaw is 4-0 with a 1.80 ERA and a 32 to three strikeout-to-walk ratio through five starts. In the wake of Kershaw’s injury, the Dodgers have gotten a string of great outings from Tyler Anderson and Tony Gonsolin that have kept them rolling.

This news is not the first time Kershaw has been in the headlines. He was infamously pulled from a perfect game in his first start of the year out of precaution. However, it seems Roberts was ultimately right not to push his ace.

Dodgers World Series Odds

The Dodgers entered the season as the best team in baseball on paper, and they have lived up to it thus far. They have not missed a beat despite Kershaw’s injury as the Dodgers lead the majors with a +112 run differential. At +400, Los Angeles is still the odds on favorite to win the World Series.