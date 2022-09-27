Dodgers, Giants National League Best Bets for September 27

Multiple games are beginning this evening on the National League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots. Below, you can find our best NL bets on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Dodgers (-108) vs. San Diego Padres (-108) Total: 7.5 (O -118, U -104)

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres are set to kick off a three-game series tonight from Petco Park. The Dodgers enter this matchup after winning two-of-three games over the weekend against the St. Louis Cardinals, while the Padres won two-of-three games over the Colorado Rockies. LA has already clinched the top seed in the National League and is well on its way to having home-field advantage for the entirety of the postseason. The Padres sit 1.5 games ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies for the second Wild Card position in the NL. Both teams enter this matchup playing good baseball, with each side posting an identical 7-3 record, with two straight victories. The Dodgers have largely been a thorn in the side of the Padres, and there’s the potential for that to occur again tonight.

Pitching has been a significant strength of the Dodgers, and they should continue to hold an advantage in that department over the Padres. The visiting Dodgers are expected to send left-hander Tyler Anderson to the bump, while the Padres will be countering with a lefty of their own in Blake Snell. Anderson has continued to dominate and owns a 15-4 record with a 2.52 ERA and 125 strikeouts, while Snell is 8-9 with a 3.62 ERA and 159 punchouts. Both pitchers have had admirable campaigns, likely to continue tonight, with a total set at just 7.5. The Padres need these victories more than the Dodgers, but it’s hard to have faith in what the Padres offer when considering how well Los Angeles has played against the NL West.

It’s not often you can get a reasonable price on the Dodgers’ moneyline, and it’s not an opportunity we’ll pass up. Anderson has been everything, and more that the team has asked of him, meaning looking towards the -108 price tag for the Dodgers on the moneyline makes sense in this matchup.

Best Bet: Dodgers moneyline (-108)

Colorado Rockies (+160) vs. San Francisco Giants (-190) Total: 7 (O -120, U -102)

The Colorado Rockies and San Francisco Giants are set to face off for a three-game series beginning tonight from Oracle Park. The Rockies enter this matchup after losing two-of-three games to the San Diego Padres over the weekend, while the Giants won two-of-three games against the Arizona Diamondbacks. These teams met one another in the series before the weekend, which saw the Giants sweep the Rockies in a four-game set. That should inspire confidence in the Giants, especially considering they have one of their top arms set to take the hill. The Rockies have posted a 3-7 record over their past ten games and are struggling in the basement of the NL West, while the Giants are 6-4 over that same sample size.

Pitching has been more of a strength for the Giants, while we saw this exact pitching matchup go down last week during the four-game series. The visiting Rockies are expected to send right-hander German Marquez to the bump, while the Giants will be countering with Logan Webb. The Rockies veteran righty owns an 8-12 record with a 5.15 ERA and 136 strikeouts, while Webb is 14-9 with a 2.93 ERA and 156 strikeouts. When these teams met last week, Marquez pitched five innings and allowed three earned runs, while Webb pitched into the sixth inning, allowed just one hit, and struck out five. As a result, it’s hard to look away from what the Giants are offering here, especially at home.

There’s no real value with the Giants’ price on the moneyline at -184, but with their recent stretch of good play and sweep of the Rockies, it’s easy to have confidence in their side tonight. Targeting the Giants on the run line has some value and is worth considering at +114.

Best Bet: Giants run line (+114)