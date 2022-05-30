Dodgers Giving Chris Taylor the Night Off vs. Pirates

After ten straight days of action, the Los Angeles Dodgers are giving Chris Taylor a night off. Taylor was left off the Dodgers lineup card as they kick off a three-game set against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chavez Ravine.

The 31-year-old has been raking this week, compiling a 1.054 on-base plus slugging percentage with five of his seven hits going for extra bases. Solid plate appearances are leading to more productive at-bats, as Taylor has five funs batted in and four runs scored over the past seven days.

LA is turning left field duties over to veteran Kevin Pillar for the series opener against the Pirates. He’ll be joined by the regulars Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger, patrolling the outfield.

The Dodgers have won four in a row and are priced as heavy chalk in Monday’s contest. FanDuel Sportsbook has LA installed as substantive -370 favorites against Zach Thompson and the Pirates.