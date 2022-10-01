Dodgers' Justin Turner Did Not Play Friday vs. Rockies

Justin Turner was again out of the starting lineup Friday for the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Dodgers’ official website reports.

Turner is dealing with a leg injury that will now cost him at least three starts. The Dodgers aren’t stating the exact nature of the damage or how long they expect Turner to be out of the lineup. The Dodgers could just be playing it safe as they have nothing to play for until their playoffs begin in about two weeks. Max Muncy played third base with Trayce Thompson, the designated hitter in Turner’s absence.