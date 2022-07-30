Dodgers Justin Turner Not Expected to Play this Weekend

Turner is dealing with an abdomen injury that will likely cost him this series at Coors Field. The Dodgers stated Friday that the damage is not severe, not likely to force the team to place Turner on the injured list, and are just playing it safe. In Turner’s absence Friday, Max Muncy started at third base with Jake Lamb starting at designated hitter.
The big question heading up to the Major League Baseball trade deadline on Tuesday will be if the Dodgers will empty the farm system for Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals. They may feel more pressure to do so after not being able to acquire Luis Castillo, who the Cincinnati Reds traded to the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.
The Dodgers will have Clayton Kershaw on the mound Saturday, and the Rockies will go with Kyle Freeland. The Dodgers are -154 (-1.5) on the run line and -240 on the money line, with an over/under of 11, over (-115), and under (-105). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.