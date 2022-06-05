Dodgers' Kevin Pillar Decides on Season-Ending Surgery

Kevin Pillar’s time with the Los Angeles Dodgers was short-lived. The veteran center fielder signed a minor-league league with the Dodgers this past offseason, spending the first two months of the season in Triple-A before getting called up to the big league squad on May 28.

Pillar spent four games with LA before suffering a shoulder fracture, sliding into third base against the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 1. The journeyman spent the past four days deciding on the next steps, electing to have season-ending surgery to repair the injury.

Dave Roberts confirmed Kevin Pillar is having surgery this week. It will be season-ending. — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) June 5, 2022

Pillar’s time with the club was unimpactful. He recorded just one double in 13 plate appearances, scoring once and recording four strikeouts.

The Dodgers recalled Zach McKinstry to replace Pillar on the active roster. McKinstry has gone 1-for-4 in two appearances, with his lone hit coming as a two-run shot against the New York Mets.

LA concludes their four-game set against the Mets on Sunday, going for the series win after taking two of the first three.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Dodgers lined as -188 home chalk, with the total set at 9.