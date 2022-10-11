Dodgers Leave Craig Kimbrel Off NLDS Roster

The Los Angeles Dodgers decided to leave Craig Kimbrel off of their National League Division Series roster. As posted by the Dodgers’ official Twitter account, you can see below the entire 26-man roster with the noticeable absence of Kimbrel.

Here is your 26-man roster for the NLDS. #WinForVin pic.twitter.com/5E3XdmDpvs — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 11, 2022

It’s not entirely a surprise as the former Atlanta Brave has struggled mightily in the second half. Los Angeles removed Kimbrel from the closer role on September 23rd after he put up a 4.14 ERA and 1.34 WHIP while blowing five saves in 27 chances. He did pitch better after losing the stopper job, lowering his season ERA to 3.75 and allowing just one earned run in his final six appearances. Still, it wasn’t enough to make the cut for LA’s NLDS squad.

The Kimbrel-less Dodgers open their postseason tonight against division rival, the San Diego Padres, a team the 34-year-old blew a save against this year. FanDuel Sportsbook has LA as big home favorites sitting at -245 on the moneyline. They are also heavily favored at -235 to take the series, the best opening odds of any team to move on from their divisional round.