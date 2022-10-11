Dodgers Leave Craig Kimbrel Off NLDS Roster

The Los Angeles Dodgers decided to leave Craig Kimbrel off of their National League Division Series roster. As posted by the Dodgers’ official Twitter account, you can see below the entire 26-man roster with the noticeable absence of Kimbrel.
It’s not entirely a surprise as the former Atlanta Brave has struggled mightily in the second half. Los Angeles removed Kimbrel from the closer role on September 23rd after he put up a 4.14 ERA and 1.34 WHIP while blowing five saves in 27 chances. He did pitch better after losing the stopper job, lowering his season ERA to 3.75 and allowing just one earned run in his final six appearances. Still, it wasn’t enough to make the cut for LA’s NLDS squad.
The Kimbrel-less Dodgers open their postseason tonight against division rival, the San Diego Padres, a team the 34-year-old blew a save against this year. FanDuel Sportsbook has LA as big home favorites sitting at -245 on the moneyline. They are also heavily favored at -235 to take the series, the best opening odds of any team to move on from their divisional round.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.