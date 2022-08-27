Dodgers-Marlins: How to Watch, Stream & Bet Peacocks' 'Sunday Leadoff'
Zachary Cook
The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to conclude their weekend series with the Miami Marlins on Sunday, and you can find the game broadcasted on Peacock TV.
On paper, this matchup between the Dodgers and Marlins is certainly a mismatch, but the pitching duel that could transpire draws intrigue. The visiting Dodgers are expected to send crafty left-hander Julio Urias to the bump, while the Marlins will be countering with youngster Edward Cabrera.
Urias has continued to be one of the game’s best starters and has compiled a 13-7 record, paired with a 2.36 ERA and 130 strikeouts. The sample size hasn’t been that large for Cabrera, but he’s been imposing since being called up to the big leagues, owning a 4-1 record, a 1.41 ERA, and 43 punchouts.
When and Where is Dodgers-Marlins?
Dodgers: 87-37 | Marlins: 54-71 Date: Sunday, August 28, 2022 | First Pitch: 12:05 p.m. ET Location: Miami, Florida | Stadium: LoanDepot Park
How to Watch Dodgers-Marlins?
TV: Peacock | Live Stream: Peacock TV App Announcers: Jason Benetti, Dontrelle Willis, and Tommy Hutton
Moneyline: Dodgers/Marlins | Run Line -1.5: Dodgers/Marlins | Total: TBD
In addition to traditional bets like the moneyline, run line, and game total, several more bets are offered at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Check back later for more information on bets to target in this game once the lines have been released.
Can the Dodgers Continue Domination of National League?
With how consistent they’ve been playing, it will be difficult to see a team defeat the Dodgers in a seven-game series in the playoffs. LA has posted a 7-3 record over their last ten games, which includes a three-game sweep over these same Marlins. The Dodgers boast a 7.5-game lead over the New York Mets for the one seed in the National League, and they’ve continued rolling at an impressive pace in the second half.
Dodgers Projected Lineup:
RF Mookie Betts
SS Trea Turner
1B Freddie Freeman
C Will Smith
DH Max Muncy
3B Justin Turner
2B Chris Taylor
CF Cody Bellinger
LF Trayce Thompson
Starting Pitcher: Julio Urias
Will the Marlins Play Spoiler Against Dodgers
Pitching has not been an issue for the Miami Marlins in 2022, but they’ve been unable to get consistent at-bats from their lineup, and that’s caused them to underachieve once again. With Cabrera set to take the hill for the Marlins on Sunday, this will be the biggest test of his young big league career, and it will be interesting to see how he reacts on this stage.
