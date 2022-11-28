Dodgers Meeting with Free Agent SP Justin Verlander

According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Los Angeles Dodgers are meeting with free agent pitcher and reigning AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander on Monday.

Word is Dodgers are meeting with Justin Verlander today. Would fit their preference for big talents on short-term deals (with of course very high AAV). Both NY teams interested and of course incumbent Astros. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 28, 2022

The Dodgers are the latest team to show interest in Verlander, along with the New York Mets, New York Yankees, and Houston Astros, with whom the 39-year-old has spent the past five seasons.

Per Heyman, Verlander fits the Dodgers’ preference for signing star players to short-term, albeit lucrative, contracts. Verlander would be a nice boost to a Dodgers rotation that will likely be without Walker Buehler (Tommy John Surgery) for the entire 2023 campaign and which recently lost left-hander Tyler Anderson to free agency.

After missing all of 2022 due to Tommy John surgery, Verlander emerged as one of baseball’s best stories, posting an 18-4 record with a 1.75 ERA across 28 starts en route to capturing his third career AL Cy Young Award.

