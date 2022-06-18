Dodgers OF Mookie Betts Scratched from Friday's Lineup

Betts was scratched due to a right rib contusion. The Dodgers haven’t stated the severity of the injury or when Betts will return to the lineup. This could also just be a case of using the injury as an excuse to give Betts a game off as he has been in a 2-30 slump over his last seven games.
All players go through peaks and valleys during a 162-game season, so there isn’t likely anything to worry about here with Betts. On the season, he is batting .273 with 17 home runs and 40 RBI in 60 games. Eddy Alvarez batted eighth and played right field Friday in Betts’ absence.
The Dodgers will start Julio Urias on Saturday, and he will be up against Cal Quantrill of the Cleveland Guardians. The Dodgers are -118 (-1.5) on the run line and -255 on the money line, with an over/under of eight, over (-112), and under (-108). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
