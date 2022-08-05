Dodgers P Dustin May to Make 2 More Rehab Starts

May has been on the road to recovery from Tommy John surgery since tearing his UCL back in May 2021. The Dodgers rotation has cooled off a bit from its fiery start to the season, and the return of May might be what they need to pump some late-season life back into their pitching staff. Los Angeles recently overtook the New York Yankees for the best record in MLB and will look to finish the season strong to secure the top seed in the National League.
In 31 career appearances, May has accrued a 2.93 ERA, 1.065 WHIP, and 6-5 record in 113.2 innings pitched. As he inches closer to his return, his rehab starts will be something to monitor in the coming days and weeks.
Los Angeles Dodgers World Series Odds
The Los Angeles Dodgers currently have the second-shortest odds to win the World Series at +360 on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
