Dodgers Release Trevor Bauer, Will Eat Most of Contract

This move was expected after an independent arbitrator reduced Bauer’s suspension and made him available to play this season. The Dodgers did try to find a trade partner, but even though Bauer has proven to be one of the better-starting pitchers in baseball, his personal baggage made a trade unlikely.
Now that he’s a free agent, any team that signs him will only be on the hook for $720,000 while the Dodgers pay the bulk of his contract, $22.5 million. It only takes one team willing to want that talent, but there will be a public relations nightmare that goes with Bauer.
The Dodgers may have been quiet this offseason, but they are still one of their favorites to reach the World Series next season at +750. They trail only the New York Mets, New York Yankees, and Houston Astros, who are all at +350. You can find the odds for every MLB team to win the championship on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
