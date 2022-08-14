Dodgers Resting Justin Turner in Series Finale vs. Royals

With a 17.0 game cushion in the NL West and a playoff berth all but guaranteed, the Los Angeles Dodgers can afford some off-days for their starters down the stretch. They are using Sunday’s series finale against the Kansas City Royals as an opportunity to get one of their veterans some rest, as Justin Turner was left out of the lineup.

Turner recently returned from a two-week absence after resolving an abdominal injury. Since returning, the former NLCS MVP has played four games, tallying four hits, two doubles, and three runs batted in.

Lately, most of Turner’s playing time has come as a designated hitter, including seven of his past ten starts. Chris Taylor replaces him at the DH spot against the Royals, batting seventh.

The Dodgers have been unstoppable of late, winning 12 straight contests. That’s expected to continue against KC, as they enter the matinee as -245 favorites, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.