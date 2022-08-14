Dodgers Resting Justin Turner in Series Finale vs. Royals
Grant White
With a 17.0 game cushion in the NL West and a playoff berth all but guaranteed, the Los Angeles Dodgers can afford some off-days for their starters down the stretch. They are using Sunday’s series finale against the Kansas City Royals as an opportunity to get one of their veterans some rest, as Justin Turner was left out of the lineup.
Turner recently returned from a two-week absence after resolving an abdominal injury. Since returning, the former NLCS MVP has played four games, tallying four hits, two doubles, and three runs batted in.
Lately, most of Turner’s playing time has come as a designated hitter, including seven of his past ten starts. Chris Taylor replaces him at the DH spot against the Royals, batting seventh.
The Dodgers have been unstoppable of late, winning 12 straight contests. That’s expected to continue against KC, as they enter the matinee as -245 favorites, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.