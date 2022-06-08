Dodgers, Rockies National League Best Bets for June 8

There are plenty of games tonight to cover on the National League schedule, and there’s definite value to target in these spots.

Below, you can find both games from the National League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Dodgers (-174) vs Chicago White Sox (+146) Total: 8.5 (O-120, U-102)

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox will continue a three-game series tonight from Guaranteed Rate Field. The White Sox came out on top 4-0 in Game 1, continuing the Dodgers’ struggles. LA has lost three straight games and posted a 4-6 record over their last ten while still sitting atop the NL West by only 1.5-games. Tonight’s game will feature Tony Gonsolin of the Dodgers taking on Johnny Cueto of the White Sox. The Dodgers’ bats are relatively familiar with the right-hander, who spent multiple seasons with the San Francisco Giants. Gonsolin has been very good in the Dodgers rotation this season, owning a 6-0 record with a superb 1.59 ERA and 49 strikeouts, compared to Cueto’s record of 0-2 with a 2.92 ERA and 19 punchouts. The Dodgers have a much better offense than they’ve shown of late, and this should be a spot for them to figure things out. Justin Turner has been outstanding in appearances against Cueto, so this is an excellent matchup for him to exploit. There isn’t a lot of value on the Dodgers with the moneyline at -174, but there is more value on their run line price of -104, which is worth consideration.

Best Bet: Dodgers run line -1.5 (-104)

Colorado Rockies (+188) vs San Francisco Giants (-225) Total: 9 (O-102, U-120)

The Colorado Rockies have struggled this season, and they are sizable road underdogs against the San Francisco Giants. The Rockies opened up their three-game series with the Giants last night with a 5-3 victory, and there’s reason to like them again in this spot. This pitching matchup will feature Antonio Senzatela of the Rockies taking on Alex Wood of the Giants. Senzatela has posted a 2-3 record with a 5.40 ERA and 14 strikeouts, while Wood has a 3-5 record with a 4.66 ERA and 50 punchouts. Wood has already recorded two quality starts against the Rockies this season, allowing just three earned runs over 9 and 1/3 innings pitched. Those numbers are good on paper, but the Rockies have been able to find success against the left-hander in prior seasons. Charlie Blackmon, C.J. Cron, and Yonathan Daza have averages over .400 against Wood. There’s too much value with the Rockies on the moneyline to avoid them at +188, and they are one of the better numbers on tonight’s MLB board.

Best Bet: Rockies moneyline (+188)