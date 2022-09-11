Dodgers RP Blake Treinen Hoping to Return by Postseason
Grant White
Injuries have all but prevented Blake Treinen from participating in the 2022 MLB season. The Los Angeles Dodgers reliever has appeared in just five games due to injuries, pitching just twice since the first week of the season. Still, the former All-Star is planning on suiting up again in 2022, targeting a return by the postseason.
Blake Treinen said he still anticipates being ready for the postseason
He said he’s had some soreness like this throughout his build up, as his muscles have gotten used to him throwing again. He said catch play today felt much better
Treinen came on in relief three times between April 4 and April 14 before suffering a partially torn shoulder capsule. The 34-year-old returned for two more appearances in early September before landing back on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder tightness. Per Jack Harris’s tweet, Treinen is feeling much better after playing catch on Sunday and should continue progressing ahead of the playoffs.
Of course, the Dodgers are doing just fine without their relief pitcher. LA leads the NL West by 19.0 games and is speeding towards a playoff berth. They are the prohibitive favorites on the World Series futures board at FanDuel Sportsbook.
