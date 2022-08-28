Dodgers Shift to 6-Man Rotation when Clayton Kershaw Returns
Grant White
The Los Angeles Dodgers have a surplus of talent across their roster, impacting their starting rotation when Clayton Kershaw returns from his latest injury. Manager Dave Roberts confirmed that the Dodgers would pivot to a six-man rotation once their staff ace returns, facilitating their pitcher usage as they head into the postseason.
Dave Roberts said Dodgers will go six-man rotation once Clayton Kershaw returns for "a couple weeks at the bare minimum" to keep guys stretched out and contingencies in place.
Kershaw has made only 15 starts this season, last appearing on August 4. Still, the three-time Cy Young award winner has been effective when toeing the rubber, posting a 2.64 earned run average with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
He’ll join Julio Urias, Tony Gonsolin, Tyler Anderson, Andrew Heaney, and Dustin May as LA tries to recapture the NL West crown after losing out to the San Francisco Giants last year.
The Dodgers continue the good fight Sunday against the Miami Marlins. LA entered the matchup as substantive favorites, building themselves an early lead with a two-run first inning. Check out FanDuel Sportsbook for a live line on the contest.
