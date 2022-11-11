Dodgers 'Showing Interest' in Japanese SP Kodai Senga

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports the Los Angeles Dodgers are among the teams interested in Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga.

Source: #Dodgers among teams showing interest in free agent Kodai Senga, who is now eligible to negotiate with @MLB teams. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 11, 2022

Senga recently opted out of his contract with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks, making him eligible to sign with any MLB team. The 29-year-old enjoyed a stellar season in 2022, compiling a 1.94 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, and a 156/49 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 144 innings.

“[Senga] is one of the most talented, physically gifted players I’ve ever played with,” said teammate Colin Rea. “His competitiveness on the mound is second to none, and he works his butt off in between starts. He throws 100 and has a split that no one can touch. He’s constantly trying to improve every day. His English also is improving. He could be a star in MLB.”

The Seattle Mariners, Toronto Blue Jays, and Chicago Cubs are also rumored to be vying for Senga’s services.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Dodgers as odds-on World Series favorites at +550.