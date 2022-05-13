Dodgers SP Clayton Kershaw Headed to Injured List

The severity of the injury remains unknown at this time. In a corresponding move, LA has recalled fellow left-hander Garrett Cleavinger.
The news comes as a shock as there were no reports that Kershaw was dealing with an injury, and he was initially scheduled to start tonight’s contest against the Philadelphia Phillies. Walker Buehler, who was set to take the mound Saturday, will now draw the start in Kershaw’s absence.
Kershaw has been fantastic in the early going, compiling a perfect 4-0 record with a 1.80 ERA and 0.73 WHIP across 30 innings. The three-time Cy Young winner recently became the Dodgers’ all-time leader in strikeouts with 2,702 and counting.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Dodgers at -230 on the moneyline against the Phillies.
