Dodgers, SP Clayton Kershaw Nearing 1-Year Deal

The deal would bring Kershaw back for a 16th season in Dodger Blue. Los Angeles did not extend a qualifying offer to the 34-year-old in an effort to allow Kershaw ample time to decide his future plans. This will be the second consecutive season the future Hall of Famer will play on a one-year deal after signing a $17 million contract with the club last offseason.
Despite battling injuries, Kershaw was as dominant as ever in 2022, posting a 12-3 record with a 2.28 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, and a 137:23 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 126.1 innings pitched (28 starts). He was also named the starting pitcher for the NL All-Star team, with the game being played at Dodger Stadium.
Kershaw’s resume consists of an NL MVP Award in 2014, three NL Cy Young Awards (2011, 2012, 2014), and nine All-Star Game appearances.
