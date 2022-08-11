Dodgers SP Dustin May Ready for Final Rehab Start on Sunday
Doug Ziefel
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said on Wednesday that pitcher Dustin May would make one more rehab start on Sunday. If all goes well, the initial plan is for him to return to the rotation during their next homestand against the Miami Marlins. May underwent Tommy John Surgery in May of last year but looked dominant before his injury. In 2021, he had a 2.74 ERA, a 0.96 WHIP, and racked up 35 strikeouts in just 23 innings. He looked like his old self in his most recent rehab appearance as he allowed one run on three hits and struck out eight as he built his pitch count up to 68.
Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Odds
The Dodgers are currently the odds on favorites to win the World Series at +330 on Fanduel Sportsbook. May’s return will help bolster a starting rotation missing Walker Buehler and Clayton Kershaw. When those two return, May could be delegated to the bullpen. His talent as a sixth starting option shows how deep and formidable the Dodgers are.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.