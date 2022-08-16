Dodgers SP Dustin May to Make Season Debut Saturday vs. Marlins
Paul Connor
According to MLB.com, Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Dustin May will officially make his regular season debut Saturday versus the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium.
May has yet to pitch for LA this season after undergoing Tommy John Surgery in May 2021. The 24-year-old recently completed his fifth and final rehab assignment at Triple-A Oklahoma, allowing one run over five innings while striking out ten. Across his five starts at Triple-A, May compiled a 1.89 ERA with 33 strikeouts over 19 innings pitched, indicating he is more than ready to retake his spot in the Dodgers’ rotation.
“It’s been a long process, and I’m very excited that my time is very near,” said May. “All the numbers and everything are normal. I feel normal. I’m at a good spot right now. That’s all I can ask for.”
May’s return comes at an opportune time for LA as fellow starter Clayton Kershaw is expected to be out until September with lower back pain.
