Dodgers SP Tony Gonsolin Scheduled for MRI on Friday

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin will receive an MRI for his forearm on Friday, per Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register.

Tony Gonsolin forearm soreness has not responded as well as #Dodgers hoped. Still shut down from throwing. Will also get an MRI in LA Friday, per Dave Roberts — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) September 1, 2022

The Dodgers rotation could take another hit as we inch closer to the postseason. Walker Buehler saw his season come to an end last week as he underwent Tommy John surgery, while Gonsolin’s situation is becoming increasingly more alarming. After telling reporters earlier in the week that he would not need an MRI, it’s the contrary, as the All-Star will receive one on Friday. For now, he sits on the 15-day injured list, but this is certainly a situation to monitor as he and the Dodgers await news on his diagnosis.

In 2022, Gonsolin has a 16-1 record with a 2.10 ERA and 0.865 WHIP in 23 starts, and 128.1 innings pitched.

