Dodgers SP Tony Gonsolin to Start Game 3 of NLDS

According to The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin will start Friday’s Game 3 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres.

Tony Gonsolin will start Game 3, Dave Roberts said. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) October 13, 2022

Gonsolin returned from a right forearm strain on October 3, allowing one run over two innings versus the Colorado Rockies in what was a final postseason tuneup.

“We extended him in the live sim games that we had this past week,” said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. “We feel good about the length and how he is throwing the baseball.”

Gonsolin enjoyed the finest season of his career in 2022, posting a 16-1 record with a 2.14 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, and a 119:35 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 130.1 innings (24 starts), firmly establishing himself as a legitimate Cy Young candidate.

The 28-year-old’s last start against the Padres came on August 5, in which he threw five shutout innings while allowing just three hits.

Dodger fans will be hoping for more of the same, with the series now a best-of-three heading back to San Diego.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Dodgers at -132 on the moneyline.