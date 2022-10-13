Dodgers SP Tony Gonsolin to Start Game 3 of NLDS

Gonsolin returned from a right forearm strain on October 3, allowing one run over two innings versus the Colorado Rockies in what was a final postseason tuneup.
“We extended him in the live sim games that we had this past week,” said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. “We feel good about the length and how he is throwing the baseball.”
Gonsolin enjoyed the finest season of his career in 2022, posting a 16-1 record with a 2.14 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, and a 119:35 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 130.1 innings (24 starts), firmly establishing himself as a legitimate Cy Young candidate.
The 28-year-old’s last start against the Padres came on August 5, in which he threw five shutout innings while allowing just three hits.
Dodger fans will be hoping for more of the same, with the series now a best-of-three heading back to San Diego.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.