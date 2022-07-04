Dodgers Total, Mets National League Best Bets for July 4

There are multiple games today beginning this afternoon on the National League schedule, and there’s value to target in these spots.

Below, you can find both games from the National League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

New York Mets (-162) vs. Cincinnati Reds (+136) Total: 9.5 (O-115, U-105)

The New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds will kick off a three-game series tonight from Great American Ballpark. The Mets enter this series after winning two-of-three games over the Texas Rangers, while the Reds lost two-of-three games against the Atlanta Braves. The Mets sit on top of the NL East with a 3.5-game lead over the Braves, while the Reds own the worst record in the National League. On paper, there’s not much to like about this matchup for the home side, even with a promising rookie on the mound. The Mets starter today has been one of their more consistent arms this season and continues to give his team a chance to win every time he steps out on the bump. The opening pitching matchup of this series is expected to feature Taijuan Walker of the Mets taking on Hunter Greene of the Reds. Greene has had some bright spots this season for the Reds but still owns a 3-9 record with a 5.72 ERA and 93 strikeouts, while Walker has been good for the Mets with a 6-2 record to go along with a 2.72 ERA and 52 strikeouts. Greene holds a 5.46 ERA in June and hasn’t been able to put together any consistency from start to start in his rookie campaign. There’s still a lot to like about his potential in a Reds uniform, but the Mets boast a veteran lineup, and they should be able to jump on his fastball in this hitter-friendly ballpark. With that, there’s value in considering the Mets to win on the run line at -110.

Best Bet: Mets run line (-110)

Colorado Rockies (+245) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (-300) Total: 8.5 (O-102, U-120)

The Colorado Rockies will visit the Los Angeles Dodgers to begin a three-game series from Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers enter this series atop the NL West and most recently took three-of-four games against the San Diego Padres. Looking at their opponent in the Rockies, they just finished a series with the Arizona Diamondbacks and took two-of-three games. These two clubs met in a series just one week ago from Colorado, which saw the Rockies upset the Dodgers and win two-of-three matchups. The opening pitching matchup of this series between NL West foes is expected to feature a battle of left-handers, with Kyle Freeland of the Rockies taking on Julio Urias of the Dodgers. This season, Freeland owns a 4-5 record with a 4.31 ERA and 58 strikeouts, while Urias is 6-6 with a 2.64 ERA and 76 punchouts. Both teams have fared well against the opposing lefty starter, which should translate to runs when these teams face off. Last week when they collided, there were run totals of four, 11, and 12. The line for this series-opening game is currently set at 8.5, with the over paying out better value at -102. With the offense these two clubs are capable of and these teams having found success against each starting pitcher, it’s not difficult to side with the value of the over.

Best Bet: Over 8.5 (-102)