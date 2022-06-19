Dodgers Transfer Mookie Betts to IR With Rib Fracture
Grant White
The Los Angeles Dodgers will have to get by without their best player for the foreseeable future. The Dodgers’ official Twitter account confirmed a handful of roster moves, noting that Mookie Betts was transferred to the injured list with a rib fracture. LA recalled utility man Zach McKinstry to replace Betts on the active roster.
Additionally, left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney was activated off the injured list, with the team optioning Reyes Moronta.
The Dodgers activated LHP Andrew Heaney from the injured list, recalled IF/OF Zach McKinstry, optioned RHP Reyes Moronta and placed OF Mookie Betts on the injured list with a right rib fracture.
Betts suffered a rib fracture in Wednesday’s win over the Los Angeles Angels. The MVP hopeful collided with Cody Bellinger on a fly ball, forcing him to miss the Dodgers’ past two contests before landing on the injured list Sunday.
McKinstry has ping-ponged between Triple-A and the MLB this season, accumulating just five at-bats across four games with the big league club. The 27-year-old has a .680 on-base plus slugging percentage in 68 games across three seasons.
The Dodgers conclude their interleague series against the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday, sending Heaney to the mound for his third start of the season. FanDuel Sportsbook has the NL West leaders priced as -174 favorites in the rubber match.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.