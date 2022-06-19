Dodgers Transfer Mookie Betts to IR With Rib Fracture

The Los Angeles Dodgers will have to get by without their best player for the foreseeable future. The Dodgers’ official Twitter account confirmed a handful of roster moves, noting that Mookie Betts was transferred to the injured list with a rib fracture. LA recalled utility man Zach McKinstry to replace Betts on the active roster.

Additionally, left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney was activated off the injured list, with the team optioning Reyes Moronta.

Betts suffered a rib fracture in Wednesday’s win over the Los Angeles Angels. The MVP hopeful collided with Cody Bellinger on a fly ball, forcing him to miss the Dodgers’ past two contests before landing on the injured list Sunday.

McKinstry has ping-ponged between Triple-A and the MLB this season, accumulating just five at-bats across four games with the big league club. The 27-year-old has a .680 on-base plus slugging percentage in 68 games across three seasons.

The Dodgers conclude their interleague series against the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday, sending Heaney to the mound for his third start of the season. FanDuel Sportsbook has the NL West leaders priced as -174 favorites in the rubber match.